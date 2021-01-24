Advertisement

Nate Laszewski steps up in junior season

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All season long, Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey has talked about his need for his junior class to step up and be the leaders of this team. Nate Laszewski is doing just that.

The forward leads the Irish in scoring, averaging nearly 17 points a game and has only been held to single digits one time.

Brey says that when his team was finally back on campus in August, he was most impressed with Laszewski’s transformation.

“He looked like he became more of a man physically,” Brey said. “I think you guys can see that too. I think that’s been the key to helping him believe a little bit more that he is a high level player. I give him a lot of credit in that now there’s a real scouting report on him. They’re taking away the three-point shot. So he’s posted more with the mismatch. He’s driven the ball more when people have closed out to him. He’s gotten to the foul line.”

Laszewski and the Irish look to do something they haven’t done all year on Sunday, win two games in a row.

Notre Dame takes on Miami, Sunday night at 6 on the ACC Network.

