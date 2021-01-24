Local blood drive highlights how to donate blood safely during a pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Donating blood can save a life.

“We’re doing a blood drive, we had 21 sign up today,” South Bend Medical Foundation remote lead personnel Christina Estrada-Kedik says in regards to a blood drive held at Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend Sunday afternoon.

Spreading COVID-19 can lose one.

“If you don’t have blood and you need the blood, how else are you going to get it?” Estrada-Kedik says.

That is why the South Bend Medical Foundation says their taking the extra steps necessary to keep everyone safe.

“We check everybody’s temperature right at the beginning of screening. We give you a pre-screen, as well asking you the last two weeks if you have been exposed, been tested, been around anybody who has been tested, and constantly sanitizing,” Estrada-Kedik says.

Though, the pandemic has made it challenging to make sure everyone keeps their space.

“Everybody is wanting to come out and donate. So the biggest thing we are running into is having too many people,” Estrada-Kedik says.

And while that’s a good problem to have, all blood donations are now by appointment only.

“It’s just givebloodnow.com, you go on there and be able to schedule an appointment. And we have numbers. If you are not so tech savvy or computer savvy, give us a call and we can get you scheduled,” Estrada-Kedik says.

Estrada-Kedik adds giving blood is the safest way someone can help a member in their community, especially during an unprecedented time.

“This year, a lot of people have been saying the pandemic reminded them of 9-11. They don’t know what to do. They go and give blood. That’s the only way they can help. It’s been really nice,” Estrada-Kedik says.

For more information on how to donate, or to schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.