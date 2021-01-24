Advertisement

Local blood drive highlights how to donate blood safely during a pandemic

Blood Drive at Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend.
Blood Drive at Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Donating blood can save a life.

“We’re doing a blood drive, we had 21 sign up today,” South Bend Medical Foundation remote lead personnel Christina Estrada-Kedik says in regards to a blood drive held at Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend Sunday afternoon.

Spreading COVID-19 can lose one.

“If you don’t have blood and you need the blood, how else are you going to get it?” Estrada-Kedik says.

That is why the South Bend Medical Foundation says their taking the extra steps necessary to keep everyone safe.

“We check everybody’s temperature right at the beginning of screening. We give you a pre-screen, as well asking you the last two weeks if you have been exposed, been tested, been around anybody who has been tested, and constantly sanitizing,” Estrada-Kedik says.

Though, the pandemic has made it challenging to make sure everyone keeps their space.

“Everybody is wanting to come out and donate. So the biggest thing we are running into is having too many people,” Estrada-Kedik says.

And while that’s a good problem to have, all blood donations are now by appointment only.

“It’s just givebloodnow.com, you go on there and be able to schedule an appointment. And we have numbers. If you are not so tech savvy or computer savvy, give us a call and we can get you scheduled,” Estrada-Kedik says.

Estrada-Kedik adds giving blood is the safest way someone can help a member in their community, especially during an unprecedented time.

“This year, a lot of people have been saying the pandemic reminded them of 9-11. They don’t know what to do. They go and give blood. That’s the only way they can help. It’s been really nice,” Estrada-Kedik says.

For more information on how to donate, or to schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Man shot at St. Joseph County trailer park
One person died after an early morning car crash in LaPorte County.
1 killed in single vehicle crash in Laporte County
Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln...
One person injured after car drives into side of a house near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend

Latest News

Resale to the Rescue expands
‘Resale to the Rescue’ store expands in Mishawaka
If you’re looking for a cool and unique way of trying out yoga, Howard Park’s yoga on ice may...
Howard Park offers cold yoga experience
One person died after an early morning car crash in LaPorte County.
1 killed in single vehicle crash in Laporte County
Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln...
One person injured after car drives into side of a house near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend