Irish confident in late-game situations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Basketball is riding a three-game win streak into North Carolina and in the past month, the team has really started clicking.

After losing in the final minutes to Boston College on the road, the Irish dug deep in practice focusing on late-game situations and it is paying off.

Niele Ivey’s squad has remained poised in those final minutes and she’s confident in her team moving forward.

“You know, Wake Forest going down to the wire,” Ivey said. “Boston College again they’re making their run last week and in the loss against Boston College I think was the biggest lesson we learned as a group. We’re more confident. They know exactly the play I want to run. They know exactly where they need to be when the game is tight. I put in a lot of defensive competitive situations where it requires to get one stop to win the drill. That’s what it came down to getting that one stop and I thought they did. I put them in situations in practice and we’ve been in these situations in games this year. So we’re ready and we’ve learned from them.”

Now Notre Dame will hope to get a comfortable win on Sunday against North Carolina but if it comes down to the wire, they’ll be ready for it.

The Irish and the Tar Heels tip off at noon on ESPN U.

