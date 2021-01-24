Advertisement

Howard Park offers cold yoga experience

By Carly Miller
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a cool and unique way of trying out yoga, Howard Park’s yoga on ice may be for you.

These 45-minute yoga sessions happen right on the Tire Rack Ice Pond and challenge you to hold poses a little longer in order to warm your body up.

It’s important to remember to dress warm and wear your mask in order to be a part of the icy workout.

“It’s an opportunity where people are going through a slow flow yoga session. You would think it’s going to be really cold outside, but as you’re holding those movements, you’ll be surprised by how it warms your body up, and you get a really great workout out of it,” Director of Recreational Experiences Jonathan Jones said.

For more information about how to join in on ice yoga, click here.

