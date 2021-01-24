Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Ice to Michiana

Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice to the area Monday afternoon through Tuesday. 3-6+ inches of snow are possible with up to 0.10 inches of ice possible in extreme southern Michiana.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both Monday and Tuesday ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice to Michiana. Winter weather advisories are also in place for all Michiana counties for snow and ice. These go into effect Monday at 3pm and expire on Tuesday at 1pm.

All of Michiana will see wintery weather, snow moves in with moderate to heavy snow overnight Monday into Tuesday morning before left over snow showers stick around into the afternoon.

TIMING:

Snow will begin to move in from South to North Monday afternoon. 2-5pm snow showers begin in our southern counties. Snow moves North reaching the Indiana toll road and South Bend by 6-7pm and reaching into SW Michigan by 8pm. The heaviest snow will fall between 8pm and 2am in our NW counties. An icy mix of snow sleet and freezing rain is possible in our southern and eastern counties. Light snow continues through early Tuesday morning for all of Michiana with leftover snow showers sticking around through the afternoon.

HOW MUCH:

1-3 Inches of snow and up to 0.10 inches of ice possible in our southern counties.

3-6 inches possible for the rest of Michiana with a light glaze of ice in those southern counties.

6+ inches of snow possible in SW Michigan and along the lakeshore.

