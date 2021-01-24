Davis scores season-high 37 as Lakers beat Bulls 101-90

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Davis scored a season-high 37 points against his hometown team, LeBron James added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on Saturday.

The defending NBA champions improved to 9-0 on the road and league-best 13-4 overall.

And this one never was in doubt.

Davis scored 26 in the highest scoring half by a Laker this season as Los Angeles grabbed a 63-33 lead.

The seven-time All-Star made shot 14 of 21, nailing two 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds.

James, coming off a season-high 34-point outing in a win at Milwaukee two nights earlier, had six assists and six turnovers.

And the Lakers won their eighth in a row against Chicago.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

1/23/2021 11:45:00 PM (GMT -5:00)