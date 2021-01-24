Advertisement

Davis scores season-high 37 as Lakers beat Bulls 101-90

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Jan. 23, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Davis scored a season-high 37 points against his hometown team, LeBron James added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls 101-90 on Saturday.

The defending NBA champions improved to 9-0 on the road and league-best 13-4 overall.

And this one never was in doubt.

Davis scored 26 in the highest scoring half by a Laker this season as Los Angeles grabbed a 63-33 lead.

The seven-time All-Star made shot 14 of 21, nailing two 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds.

James, coming off a season-high 34-point outing in a win at Milwaukee two nights earlier, had six assists and six turnovers.

And the Lakers won their eighth in a row against Chicago.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/23/2021 11:45:00 PM (GMT -5:00)

