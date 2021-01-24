Advertisement

AP source: Lions looking into trading QB Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks downfield during the first half of an NFL...
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks downfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him.

The person spoke Saturday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision.

The person says Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on his $135 million, five-year contract.

1/23/2021 7:59:40 PM (GMT -5:00)

