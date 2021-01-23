Roundball Roundup: Indiana high school basketball scores and highlights for 1/22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
These are Friday night’s games featuring Indiana teams:
Indiana Boys:
Bi-County Tournament
New Prairie, 46, Bremen, 33 - Semifinal
John Glenn, 62, Triton, 46 - Semifinal
Argos, 55, Culver, 29 - Consolation
LaVille, 66, Oregon-Davis, 26 - Consolation
Concord, 37, Warsaw, 33
South Bend St. Joseph, 80, Elkhart, 66
Westview, 55, Fairfield, 30
NorthWood, 62, Goshen, 56 - 2OT
Kankakee Valley, 67, Knox, 45
Lakeland, 91, Hamilton, 23
Michigan City, 96, LaPorte, 68
Mishawaka Marian, 59, Penn, 56 - OT
Pioneer, 71, West Central, 31
Wawasee, 46, Plymouth, 39
Rensselaer Central, 63, North Judson, 54
Rochester, 58, Manchester, 52
Trinity Greenlawn, 54, Smith Academy, 21
Southwood, 67, Tippecanoe Valley, 64
West Noble, 55, Fremont, 51
Caston, 36, Winamac, 34
Indiana Girls:
St. Joe, 59, Elkhart, 51
Fairfield, 48, Westview, 13
Marian, 80, South Bend Adams, 47
Northridge, 53, Mishawaka, 21
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.