Roundball Roundup: Indiana high school basketball scores and highlights for 1/22

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

These are Friday night’s games featuring Indiana teams:

Indiana Boys:

Bi-County Tournament

New Prairie, 46, Bremen, 33 - Semifinal

John Glenn, 62, Triton, 46 - Semifinal

Argos, 55, Culver, 29 - Consolation

LaVille, 66, Oregon-Davis, 26 - Consolation

Concord, 37, Warsaw, 33

South Bend St. Joseph, 80, Elkhart, 66

Westview, 55, Fairfield, 30

NorthWood, 62, Goshen, 56 - 2OT

Kankakee Valley, 67, Knox, 45

Lakeland, 91, Hamilton, 23

Michigan City, 96, LaPorte, 68

Mishawaka Marian, 59, Penn, 56 - OT

Pioneer, 71, West Central, 31

Wawasee, 46, Plymouth, 39

Rensselaer Central, 63, North Judson, 54

Rochester, 58, Manchester, 52

Trinity Greenlawn, 54, Smith Academy, 21

Southwood, 67, Tippecanoe Valley, 64

West Noble, 55, Fremont, 51

Caston, 36, Winamac, 34

Indiana Girls:

St. Joe, 59, Elkhart, 51

Fairfield, 48, Westview, 13

Marian, 80, South Bend Adams, 47

Northridge, 53, Mishawaka, 21

