Pet Vet: Arthritis

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cold temperatures these days may cause your pets to experience more aches if they have painful joints. Arthritis could be the condition behind that pain. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser discusses symptoms of arthritis and ways to help

What causes arthritis?

older pets

degeneration of joints

What are signs that a pet may have arthritis?

Limping

Pain or “stiffness” when getting up or down

Difficulty climbing steps

Reluctance to get into the car or jump up

Lack of desire to play or walk

Managing Arthritis in Pets

Anti-inflammatory prescriptions

Nutritional supplements

Exercise and weight management

Special joint health diet

Acupuncture/chiropractic/cold laser therapy

