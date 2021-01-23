Pet Vet: Arthritis
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cold temperatures these days may cause your pets to experience more aches if they have painful joints. Arthritis could be the condition behind that pain. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser discusses symptoms of arthritis and ways to help
What causes arthritis?
- older pets
- degeneration of joints
What are signs that a pet may have arthritis?
- Limping
- Pain or “stiffness” when getting up or down
- Difficulty climbing steps
- Reluctance to get into the car or jump up
- Lack of desire to play or walk
Managing Arthritis in Pets
- Anti-inflammatory prescriptions
- Nutritional supplements
- Exercise and weight management
- Special joint health diet
- Acupuncture/chiropractic/cold laser therapy
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.