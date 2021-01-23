Advertisement

Pet Vet: Arthritis

Published: Jan. 23, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cold temperatures these days may cause your pets to experience more aches if they have painful joints. Arthritis could be the condition behind that pain. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser discusses symptoms of arthritis and ways to help

What causes arthritis?

  • older pets
  • degeneration of joints

What are signs that a pet may have arthritis?

  • Limping
  • Pain or “stiffness” when getting up or down
  • Difficulty climbing steps
  • Reluctance to get into the car or jump up
  • Lack of desire to play or walk

Managing Arthritis in Pets

  • Anti-inflammatory prescriptions
  • Nutritional supplements
  • Exercise and weight management
  • Special joint health diet
  • Acupuncture/chiropractic/cold laser therapy

