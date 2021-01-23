Advertisement

One person injured after car drives into side of a house near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend

Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln...
Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln Way West near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend.(Carly Miller)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend fire crews were called out Saturday morning for a car that crashed into the side of a home.

Fire officials say 2 cars were involved in the crash that left a car lodged in a front porch on Lincoln Way West near Cottage Grove Avenue.

Officials say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and a man inside the home with his family at the time of the crash says he heard it all happen and rushed to help the driver.

“I opened the door, and I witnessed him trying to get out of the top of the door. He was stuck, so I pulled the door up and pulled him out of the truck. He was alright. I sat him on a seat in my house and waited until everybody come,” Anthony Rucker who was inside at the time of the crash said.

“Even though the vehicle was lodged like it was, it was pretty much stable meaning it wasn’t leaking gas or anything like that,” South Bend Fire Battalion Chief James Jones said.

This is a story we will continue to update you on as we receive any new information.

