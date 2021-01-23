Advertisement

No. 7 Michigan uses strong defense to rout Purdue 70-53

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Isaiah Livers matched his season high with 22 points, Eli Brooks added 11 and No. 7 Michigan relied on a staunch defense to beat Purdue 70-53 on Friday night.

The Wolverines improved to 13-1 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten, maintaining their stranglehold on the conference lead by winning their fifth straight in the series.

Trevion Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Purdue played without guard Sasha Stefanovic after he tested positive for COVID-19.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/22/2021 10:19:14 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

NEW INFO: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians reach compact to allow Class III gaming
Source: AP
Police investigating after man is shot in South Bend
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash
Dustin M. Boardman
Man wanted for stalking, violating protective order
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Brogdon’s 3-pointer lifts Pacers past Magic 120-118 in OT
The Irish outshot Michigan, 36-35 and both sides went 0-for-1 on the power play.
Michigan ends series with sweep over Irish
Rockets withstand final review in 103-102 win over Pistons
LaVine continues strong play, leads Bulls past Hornets