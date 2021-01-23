No. 7 Michigan uses strong defense to rout Purdue 70-53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Isaiah Livers matched his season high with 22 points, Eli Brooks added 11 and No. 7 Michigan relied on a staunch defense to beat Purdue 70-53 on Friday night.

The Wolverines improved to 13-1 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten, maintaining their stranglehold on the conference lead by winning their fifth straight in the series.

Trevion Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Purdue played without guard Sasha Stefanovic after he tested positive for COVID-19.

1/22/2021 10:19:14 PM (GMT -5:00)