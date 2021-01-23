Advertisement

Mike Brey wants to see more consistency from the Irish

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This season has been very inconsistent for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team just from a scheduling standpoint.

The Irish have had seven games this season impacted by COVID-19.

Head coach Mike Brey wants his team to get on the floor not just to play again, but to develop some consistency. Brey has shuffled the lineup numerous times when they do play games to get the best out of his players.

He says finding consistency with this group has been a challenge.

“You try a little bit of everything - a little tough love, a little bit of confidence giving little bit of that, little bit of changing the lineup,” Brey said. “You keep pushing buttons and playing around with some stuff with lineups and playing time and tough love. Then a day before the game, hugging them up to try and get them feeling good. It’s a little bit of a mixed bag. I certainly do not have my finger on the pulse of it at this point.”

If Brey’s Irish are able to get the shuffling right and Notre Dame beats the Hurricanes on Sunday, it will be the first time this season Notre Dame wins consecutive ball games this season.

Tip is Sunday at 6 PM on the ACC Network.

