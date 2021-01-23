Michigan ends series with sweep over Irish

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Alex Steeves scored and Dylan St. Cyr stopped 32 shots, but No. 16 Notre Dame fell to No. 8 Michigan, 3-1, on Friday night at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

The Irish outshot Michigan, 36-35 and both sides went 0-for-1 on the power play.

How It HappenedMichigan took a 1-0 lead at 1:21 of the first when an Irish defenseman blocked a Michael Pastujov shot that ended up deflecting in, with the assists going to Owen Power and Thomas Bordeleau.

Zach Plucinski nearly tied things up later in the period but his goal was disallowed for goaltender interference and the Wolverines took the 1-0 lead to the locker room with shots on goal even at 12 apiece.

Alex Steeves converted a backhanded tip in the high slot on a Graham Slaggert shot from the point to tie the game, 1-1, at 4:39 of the second. Spencer Stastney earned his fifth assist of the season on the play as well, which was Steeves’ team-high seventh goal.

St. Cyr kept the game tied entering the second intermission with a glove save on Pastujov in the final minutes of the frame.

Michigan took a 2-1 lead at 12:05 of the third when Jay Keranen’s snapshot from the point went through a screen high to beat St. Cyr, with the assists going to Johnny Beecher and Eric Ciccolini.

Brendan Brisson doubled the Wolverine’s lead four minutes later on a marker assisted by Nolan Moyle and Thomas Bordeleau.

The Irish pulled St. Cyr down the stretch for an extra attacker but Michigan was able to hang on for the victory.

Notes

Senior Matt Hellickson skated in his 133rd-consecutive game, dating back to the first game of his freshman season.

With a goal, Alex Steeves has now recorded at least one point in 11 of Notre Dame’s 16 games.

Next Up