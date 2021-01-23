Advertisement

Man shot at St. Joseph County trailer park

Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A 28-year-old man is injured in a Friday night shooting at Clearwater Trailer Park in St. Joseph County.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was driven to the Centre Township Fire Department on Kern road in South Bend. However, he was later taken to Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The St. Joseph County Police Department were notified of the shooting at 11:00 p.m. The shooting reportedly took place outside a residence near lot 104.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Detective Bureau at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

