Light Snow Showers Sunday, First Alert Weather Days both Monday and Tuesday

Light snow showers possible Sunday with no accumulation expected. A bigger system moves our way with snow and ice on Monday and Tuesday. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for both days. Here is what you need to know!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing through the evening. Mostly cloudy and cold with a few flurries possible late. Low of 22.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few light snow showers or flurries possible throughout the day. A coating to a half inch of snow is possible from a few light snow showers. No significant snow expected. High of 32.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold but remaining dry and snow free. Low of 23.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy during the morning with light snow moving South to North beginning late morning. Snow moves North and moves into places like South Bend and the IN /MI state line by dinner time and then into Southern Michigan shortly after. A mix of Snow, Ice and Freezing rain will be possible in southern areas and could keep totals down. Mainly snow north and west. This is where higher snow totals are expected. Hazardous travel through the afternoon and evening. High of 32.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow in the morning will become lingering snow showers in the afternoon. Areas that began with a mix change to all snow. Slick roads likely, hazardous travel possible. Snow moves out and we get cold behind this system. High of 32.

LONG RANGE:

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, January 23rd

Saturday’s High: 30

Saturday’s Low: 12

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

