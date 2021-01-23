Advertisement

LaVine continues strong play, leads Bulls past Hornets

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Zach LaVine continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 123-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and Coby White added 18 points and eight assists as the Bulls won their third straight.

Gordon Hayward scored 34 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had a season-high 24 points, 22 of those coming in the first half.

But the Hornets committed 20 turnovers, leading to 26 Bulls points, as they dropped their fourth straight.

LaVine converted on 8 of 12 shots from the field and made all six foul shots.

