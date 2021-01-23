Advertisement

Kane helps Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-1 for 1st win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 for their first win of the season.

Andrew Shaw, Calvin de Haan and Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago in its home opener after beginning the season with a four-game trip.

Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat each had two assists. Kevin Lankinen, a 25-year-old rookie signed by Chicago as a free agent in 2018, stopped 30 shots in picking up his first NHL victory in his second straight start.

Only Dylan Larkin, crossing the crease and getting Lankinen to commit, beat the Helsinki, Finland, native.

