Advertisement

Kane helps Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-1 for 1st win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 for their first win of the season.

Andrew Shaw, Calvin de Haan and Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago in its home opener after beginning the season with a four-game trip.

Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat each had two assists. Kevin Lankinen, a 25-year-old rookie signed by Chicago as a free agent in 2018, stopped 30 shots in picking up his first NHL victory in his second straight start.

Only Dylan Larkin, crossing the crease and getting Lankinen to commit, beat the Helsinki, Finland, native.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/22/2021 11:43:12 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

NEW INFO: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians reach compact to allow Class III gaming
Source: AP
Police investigating after man is shot in South Bend
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash
Dustin M. Boardman
Man wanted for stalking, violating protective order
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel

Latest News

Brogdon’s 3-pointer lifts Pacers past Magic 120-118 in OT
The Irish outshot Michigan, 36-35 and both sides went 0-for-1 on the power play.
Michigan ends series with sweep over Irish
Rockets withstand final review in 103-102 win over Pistons
LaVine continues strong play, leads Bulls past Hornets
No. 7 Michigan uses strong defense to rout Purdue 70-53