Advertisement

FBI: Texan charged in Capitol riot tweeted ‘Assassinate AOC’

A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S....
A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Garret Miller, who is from the Dallas suburb of Richardson, was arrested Friday after being named in a five-count federal complaint.

Authorities allege that Miller posted photos and videos on his social media accounts that show him inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 storming of the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. They also say he called for violence in online posts, including a tweet that simply read “Assassinate AOC,” a reference to the liberal Ocasio-Cortez.

In another tweet, Miller posted: “They are right next time we bring the guns,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.

Miller also threatened a U.S. Capitol police officer during an exchange on Instagram, writing that he planned to “hug his neck with a nice rope,” the affidavit states.

After posting a photo on Facebook showing him inside the Capitol, Miller responded to a comment on the picture with: “just want to incriminate myself a little lol,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Ocasio-Cortez on Friday posted Miller’s charging documents on Twitter and then tweeted: “On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed.”

Miller’s attorney, Clint Broden, said in an email to The Associated Press that Miller regrets the actions he took “in a misguided effort to show his support for former President Trump.”

“His social media comments reflect very ill-considered political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future,” Broden said. “He looks forward to putting all of this behind him.”

Miller is scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday.

“We are hopeful that, given his family support and regret for his actions, he will be released so that he can resolve the charges against him in a timely fashion,” Broden said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light snow showers move through the area today with not much accumulation expected. A winter...
Light Snow Showers Sunday, Winter Storm to Begin the Week
Winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a winter storm that will bring snow and ice...
First Alert Weather Days Monday and Tuesday: Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Ice to Michiana
1 dead, another injured after shooting in Michigan City
All of Michiana will see wintry weather, with snow, ice, and even some rain likely after...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Hazardous for travel due to a wintry mix
Resale to the Rescue expands
‘Resale to the Rescue’ store expands in Mishawaka

Latest News

There have been 14,326 deaths and 551,080 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,011* more cases Monday
Stacy Sutton, 36
LaPorte woman arrested for dealing meth
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
President Biden has made his first calls to world leaders. Yesterday he called Mexico and...
Amid stimulus talks, Biden signs order to help factories