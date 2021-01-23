Advertisement

Brogdon’s 3-pointer lifts Pacers past Magic 120-118 in OT

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Malcolm Brogdon hit the decisive 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Indiana Pacers to a 120-118 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Evan Fournier’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer for Orlando.

Brogdon led the Pacers with 23 points. Jeremy Lamb and Myles Turner each scored 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis contributed 18 points.

Fournier scored 26 points for the Magic.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 12 rebounds.

