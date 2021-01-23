2nd Chance: Snoopy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Snoopy!

He’s looking for a new friend or two. At the device, he needs to take some weight off and loves walks. He walks very nicely on his leash and doesn’t pull at all.

Snoopy does have a medication regimen to help him with anxiety. Snoopy came to heartland as an eight-month-old puppy and was recently returned after his owner after his owner couldn’t keep him anymore.

He wants his own person or two to do stuff with like walks, playing, rides in the car, adventures or just hanging on the couch watching netflix.

If you want to adopt Snoopy or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Animal Rescue at (574) 400-5633. You can also like them on Facebook.

