Advertisement

1 killed in single vehicle crash in Laporte County

One person died after an early morning car crash in LaPorte County.
One person died after an early morning car crash in LaPorte County.(Gray Media)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person died after an early morning car crash in LaPorte County.

A white 2015 Hyundai Tucson had been traveling southbound on SR39 when it entered a curve.

For an unknown reason, the driver didn’t navigate the curve and left the roadway before colliding head-on with a tree.

Police found the car fully engulfed in flames Saturday morning in the area of SR 39 and CR 1800 South in rural Prairie Township around 1 a.m.

The driver, 45-year-old Lorie Myers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash
Crime scene on a rainy night with selective focus / high contrast image
Man shot at St. Joseph County trailer park
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday into Tuesday ahead of an impactful winter...
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Monday into Tuesday
Starting Feb. 1, Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity -...
Michigan: Restaurants can open at 25% capacity, with curfew

Latest News

Fire officials are working to remove a vehicle that drove into the side of a house on Lincoln...
One person injured after car drives into side of a house near Cottage Grove Avenue in South Bend
2nd Chance: Snoopy
2nd Chance: Snoopy
Pet Vet: Arthritis
Pet Vet: Arthritis
Pet Vet: Arthritis
Pet Vet: Arthritis