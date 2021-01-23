1 killed in single vehicle crash in Laporte County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person died after an early morning car crash in LaPorte County.

A white 2015 Hyundai Tucson had been traveling southbound on SR39 when it entered a curve.

For an unknown reason, the driver didn’t navigate the curve and left the roadway before colliding head-on with a tree.

Police found the car fully engulfed in flames Saturday morning in the area of SR 39 and CR 1800 South in rural Prairie Township around 1 a.m.

The driver, 45-year-old Lorie Myers, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.