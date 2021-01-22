Waterford Crossing residents get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents of the Waterford Crossing senior living community in Goshen are getting their first of two Covid-19 vaccinations.

Several staff members took the opportunity to get their vaccinations too.

The vaccines made it in early this morning, with pharmacists setting up stations inside the building to give residents and staff their shots.

Leaders at Waterford Crossing understand this can be a nerve-wracking time for people getting the shot, so they lighted up the mood by offering their own ‘Superhero Shots’ of Gatorade after people got their vaccine.

“Today is a huge day at Waterford Crossing because it’s the first step in our residents and staff getting their freedoms back at the campus. So we’re getting our first rounds of vaccines today and then we’ll sit tight and wait for the second round,” said Chad Knisley, Waterford Crossing Executive Director,

Right now, they’re expecting the second round of vaccine to come through on February 19.

