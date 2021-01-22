Advertisement

Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities in Elkhart County have provided new information into the three deaths of a man, and his two daughters.

Authorities have ruled it to be a double-murder suicide.

On December 18, an Elkhart County officer was sent to the 23000 block of Spring River Drive for a welfare check.

That’s when the officer found 47-year-old Jeffrey Marvin, and his daughters 18-year-old Lexis and 15-year-old Haley, dead.

From the investigation, authorities believe the girls had been shot to death by Jeffrey Marvin, who then committed suicide.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians reach compact to allow Class III gaming
Source: AP
Police investigating after man is shot in South Bend
Dustin M. Boardman
Man wanted for stalking, violating protective order
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Holcomb says the demand for vaccines has them continuously asking for more. Indiana Health...
Governor Holcomb delivers Covid-19 update for Hoosiers

Latest News

Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Dowagiac business cited for COVID-safety violations
Residents and staff of the Waterford Crossing senior living community in Goshen are getting...
Waterford Crossing residents get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
While the world is in a rush to find a way to kill off COVID-19, another virus is making a...
Medical Moment: Zika virus for childhood cancer?
Paula Camp has been making apple cider for years and has now finally received the green light...
Benton Harbor cidery soon able to make, sell cider