Triple death in Elkhart ruled double-murder suicide

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Authorities in Elkhart County have provided new information into the three deaths of a man, and his two daughters.

Authorities have ruled it to be a double-murder suicide.

On December 18, an Elkhart County officer was sent to the 23000 block of Spring River Drive for a welfare check.

That’s when the officer found 47-year-old Jeffrey Marvin, and his daughters 18-year-old Lexis and 15-year-old Haley, dead.

From the investigation, authorities believe the girls had been shot to death by Jeffrey Marvin, who then committed suicide.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.