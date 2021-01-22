Advertisement

Round Barn Winery adapts to coronavirus restrictions with Igloo Village

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BARODA, Mich. (WNDU) - As coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining continue in Michigan, 16 Morning News Now checked in with Round Barn Winery in Baroda to see how they are adapting.

Chris Stubbs, the CFO at Moersch Hospitality, said there have been challenges with the restrictions, but it has been rewarding overall.

In order to safely accommodate guests, Round Barn created an Igloo Village outside, along with fire pits, patio furniture and bistro lights.

The igloos are deeply sanitized after every use.

The focus, Stubbs said, is to give guests a safe place to enjoy food, drinks, and nature.

“We have a hundred plus acres here, the whole property is at your disposal,” Stubbs said. “You can go out, grab yourself a beverage, hit the trails, never see another person for three hours.”

Reservations are not required but are recommended.

For more information or to reserve your igloo, click here.

