Police investigating after man shot in South Bend

Source: AP(Associated Press)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the shin around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Elwood Ave in South Bend.

Medics are on scene tending to the victim who was shot in shin.

The current report is that the victim will be transported to the hospital.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

