Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A woman has been killed and her husband and five children hurt after the horse pulling their buggy veered in front of a pickup truck in southern Michigan.

Branch County sheriff’s deputies say 39-year-old Barbara Jo Schwartz of Reading, Indiana, died at an Indiana hospital following the 8:50 a.m. Friday crash in Algansee Township.

The family was thrown from the buggy which struck the fender of the pickup.

The children, ages 7, 5, 3, 2 and 3 months old, were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Their father was not seriously hurt.

Algansee Township is just north of Michigan’s state line with Indiana.

