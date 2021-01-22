Advertisement

Michigan: Restaurants can open at 25% capacity, with curfew

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Starting Feb. 1, Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25% capacity - with a curfew - and concessions can resume at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums.

The state health department’s coronavirus restrictions were revised again Friday amid a continued drop in cases and hospitalizations.

The order will be effective for three weeks, through Feb. 21.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had announced previously that restaurants would likely be able to serve dine-in customers after a two-and-a-half month ban.

Food establishments can voluntarily take part in a new ventilation-inspection program, through which they can be certified as optimizing airflow.

