MHSAA to push back winter sports again

Local high schools would have been allowed to begin contact activities under the previous order on February 1.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.(WLUC/MHSAA)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - On Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has pushed back contact sports in the Wolverine State to February 21 in her new order

“We found out about this decision at 9:30 a.m. like everyone else, and we will address it as quickly as possible after taking the weekend to collect more information,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a press release. “We did not anticipate this delay in winter contact practices and competition, and today’s announcement has created many new questions.

“Obviously, this is disappointing to thousands of athletes who have been training with their teams over the last week and watching teams in other states around Michigan play for the last two months.”

For the full press release, click here.

