Medical Moment: Zika virus for childhood cancer?

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While the world is in a rush to find a way to kill off COVID-19, another virus is making a comeback in an unexpected way.

Neuroblastoma is the most common cancer in kids under age one.

In two out of three cases, the cancer has already spread by the time of diagnosis.

Martie Salt has details on how researchers are using the zika virus to treat this devastating childhood cancer.

The team is now focused on perfecting dosages and identifying which tumors the zika virus will attack.

The researchers say this treatment could also be effective against brain tumors.

