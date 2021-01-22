Advertisement

Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.
Tre Brown, 19, was arrested for an alleged returns scam at Kroger.(Source: Gwinnett County PD/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A Georgia man is accused of scamming a grocery store chain out of almost $1 million.

Gwinnett County Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Tre Brown. In a two-week period, Brown scammed over $980,000 from a Kroger location in Duluth where he worked, authorities said.

According to police, the man put more 40 returns for nonexistent items on several credit cards.

The returns’ cost ranged from $75 to more than $87,000.

He then allegedly used that money to buy items including two vehicles, guns and clothes.

Kroger’s corporate noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Brown has been charged with theft. Online jail records state that he was released on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians reach compact to allow Class III gaming
Source: AP
Police investigating after man is shot in South Bend
Dustin M. Boardman
Man wanted for stalking, violating protective order
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Some individuals can't take COVID-19 vaccine
Who can’t safely get the COVID vaccine and why

Latest News

FILE - "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw delivers his closing remarks during his final...
Tom Brokaw says he’s retiring from NBC News after 55 years
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
LIVE: Biden to sign executive actions expected to address food and unemployment aid
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
Mother dies, husband and 5 children hurt after buggy crash
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly