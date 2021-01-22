Irish safety Houston Griffith to return to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Safety Houston Griffith will return to Notre Dame next season. This was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Sources: Houston Griffith is removing his name from the transfer portal and returning to Notre Dame. New DC Marcus Freeman and Brian Kelly were key to convincing him to return. He’ll graduate from ND this spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 22, 2021

Griffith had entered the transfer portal back on January 4, but after some convincing from Brian Kelly and new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, he will return to the Bend.

Griffith tallied 14 tackles in 2020, and is expected to start alongside Kyle Hamilton in 2021.

