Irish safety Houston Griffith to return to Notre Dame
Griffith tallied 14 tackles in 2020, and is expected to start alongside Kyle Hamilton in 2021.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Safety Houston Griffith will return to Notre Dame next season. This was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.
Griffith had entered the transfer portal back on January 4, but after some convincing from Brian Kelly and new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, he will return to the Bend.
