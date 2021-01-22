Irish halt Hokies in 65-60 win

BLACKSBURG, VA. – The Notre Dame women’s basketball team (8-5, 6-3) achieved that elusive third straight win, starting its road trip with a 65-60 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-6, 2-6). The Irish continue to ride their momentum, winning five of their past six, as they kicked off a daunting five-game road swing.

Destinee Walker scored 13 points in the second quarter before finishing with a team-high 16 points. Walker finished 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Dara Mabrey followed right behind with 14 points, which included four clutch free throws in the final minute.

Maddy Westbeld achieved her first career double-double on Thursday, posting 13 points and a career high 12 rebounds. Lastly, Anaya Peoples was crucial down the stretch, scoring eight of her 11 points in the final quarter.

“This was a tough road win,” Karen & Kevin Keyes Head Coach Niele Ivey stated. “I’m very excited that this group found a way to win. We had a little bit of foul trouble in the first half, and I felt like we settled in, had a great lead, and found a way to win.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The score was just 9-9 at the 3:01 mark in the first when Virginia Tech ended the opening stanza with a 7-0 run to garner a 16-9 lead. Mabrey and Westbeld scored all nine of the team’s points.

The Irish regrouped and immediately answered back with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter, all powered from Peoples, Brunelle and Westbeld. When the score was later tied at 18-all, Walker caught on absolute fire. She went on to make 13 of the team’s next 15 points, which included three treys. More impressive is the fact that she didn’t miss a shot during that stretch.

All-in-all, Notre Dame outscored Virginia Tech 27-9 in the second quarter to build a 36-25 lead at the half. The Irish, powered by Walker, shot 11-of-19 from the field, compared to the Hokies’ 2-for-12.

The Irish did not let off the gas in the second half, firing off a 10-0 run to start, which was capped by back-to-back three-pointers from Mabrey and Walker. It marked their largest lead of the game up 21 points.

The Hokies did battle back, but the Irish ultimately edged them 17-16 in the quarter to garner a 53-41 advantage. By the end of the period, Westbeld had achieved her double-double, sitting with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Peoples then provided a spark in the fourth quarter when a Virginia Tech three cut the Notre Dame lead to single digits. The sophomore scored seven straight points, and even took a charge in the middle of the offensive flurry.

However, the Hokies continued to chip and chip away, making it a one-possession game (61-58) with 19.5 seconds left. Next, the Notre Dame defense stood tall, then Mabrey iced the game with four consecutive free throws for the 65-60 victory.

NOTES

Notre Dame leads the overall series 13-2, with a 5-1 mark inside Cassell Coliseum.

The Irish have won a season best three in a row. They have also won five of their past six.

Tonight marked the fourth straight game Notre Dame has built a double-digit lead.

Mabrey earned her seventh game in double figures this season with 14 points.

Walker tallied her seventh game with double-digit points with 16 tonight. The graduate student made four three-pointers in the game.

Walker went off in the second quarter, recording a stretch in which she scored 13 of the team’s next 15 points. Walker didn’t miss a single shot during said stretch and only missed two shots in the whole quarter.

Westbeld earned her first career double-double with 13 points and a career best 12 rebounds.

Therefore, Westbeld earned her 11th game in double figures. In fact, she’s only finished in single digits twice this season.

In two games against Virginia Tech this season, Westbeld combined for 36 points.

The No. 1 three-point shooting team in the ACC shot 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Peoples recorded her seventh double-digit scoring game of the season with 11 tonight.

As the schedule stands, the Irish are in the heart of a unique five-game road swing, in which they would not return to Purcell Pavilion until a Feb. 18 contest against Syracuse. Up next, Notre Dame will stay out on the road and immediately fly to North Carolina for a Sunday Noon tipoff.