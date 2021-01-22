Indoor dining in Michigan to resume Feb. 1

Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is soon giving restaurants and bars a green light to open.

Starting February 1st, indoor dining at restaurants with certain requirements will reopen.

Indoor dining resumes at 25 percent capacity with a curfew and concessions can start up again at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums.

A drop in cases and hospitalizations led to the lifting of restrictions.

The order will be effective for three weeks through February 21st.

