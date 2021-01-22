Advertisement

Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble and Indiana’s defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory.
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, right, drives around Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) during the first...
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, right, drives around Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa.((AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points despite second-half foul trouble and Indiana’s defense shut down No. 4 Iowa in an 81-69 comeback victory. It was a season low in points for the Hawkeyes, who came in second in the nation in scoring at 92.2 points per game. Iowa had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell out of a tie for first place in the conference. Rob Phinisee added 18 points for the Hoosiers, and Aljami Durham scored 14. Indiana trailed 53-44 with 12 minutes to play, then went on a 23-3 run. The Hawkeyes did not have a field goal for an 11-minute stretch until Joe Toussaint’s layup with 59.6 seconds remaining.



