Indiana reports 49 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,560 more cases Friday

Statewide, 2,151 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 49 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,560 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,151 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,267 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 605,426 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 64 more coronavirus deaths and 3,733 new cases were reported. 2,303 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths and 2,942 new cases were reported. 2,302 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 126 more coronavirus deaths and 2,756 new cases were reported. 2,332 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 2,548 new cases were reported. 2,386 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,260 (+133) cases and 399 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,354 (+64) cases and 344 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,007 (+42) cases and 162 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,031 (+29) cases and 82 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,026 (+28) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,276 (+8) cases and 62 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,748 (+4) cases and 43 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,631 (+8) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 968 (+7) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

