NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Baseball legend Hank Aaron was at Notre Dame Stadium for the Purdue game in 2004, and he was kind enough to join us on “Countdown to Kickoff.”

Watch the video to hear his conversation with our late friend Jeff Jeffers.

Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, died Friday at the age of 86.

