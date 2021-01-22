Hammock station coming to Hums Park

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The newly renovated Hums Park in Mishawaka will soon have a unique hangout spot for teens.

A while back, Mayor Dave Wood’s Youth Advisory Council won a $10,000 grant for small park improvements.

“...and thought, we can do better than that. Let’s give them a park to design, for them, designed by them and let’s make it educational,” said Wood.

The advisory council was given a $500,000 budget to renovate Hums Park.

Multiple departments offered to assist.

“So it was a really collaborative effort from a city perspective, with kids leading the show,” said Wood.

It is a teen-centric park with ping pong, cornhole, a Ninja Warrior Course, a playground for neighborhood kids, a new parking lot, a trail, sand volleyball, a fruit orchard and a hammock station.

“A place where kids can just get together, talk and do homework. And so they decided to participate in a state program called Patronicity, a crowdfunding program, where the state will match any contribution that our kids are able to get,” said Wood.

They are hoping to raise $7,500 for the hammock station.

If you would like to donate to the campaign, click here.

Wood said the entire project is expected to be done by early spring.

