Advertisement

Hammock station coming to Hums Park

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The newly renovated Hums Park in Mishawaka will soon have a unique hangout spot for teens.

A while back, Mayor Dave Wood’s Youth Advisory Council won a $10,000 grant for small park improvements.

“...and thought, we can do better than that. Let’s give them a park to design, for them, designed by them and let’s make it educational,” said Wood.

The advisory council was given a $500,000 budget to renovate Hums Park.

Multiple departments offered to assist.

“So it was a really collaborative effort from a city perspective, with kids leading the show,” said Wood.

It is a teen-centric park with ping pong, cornhole, a Ninja Warrior Course, a playground for neighborhood kids, a new parking lot, a trail, sand volleyball, a fruit orchard and a hammock station.

“A place where kids can just get together, talk and do homework. And so they decided to participate in a state program called Patronicity, a crowdfunding program, where the state will match any contribution that our kids are able to get,” said Wood.

They are hoping to raise $7,500 for the hammock station.

If you would like to donate to the campaign, click here.

Wood said the entire project is expected to be done by early spring.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: ‘Joking’ steering wheel push led to fatal crash
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Some individuals can't take COVID-19 vaccine
Who can’t safely get the COVID vaccine and why
Pence returns to Indiana
Pence returns to Indiana
His 16th birthday this past Thursday was not the only thing that Brady Ornat in Elkhart was...
16-year-old flies plane solo for first time on birthday

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Colder Air Returning...
Source: AP
Police investigating after man is shot in South Bend
Superintendent of Lakeshore Public Schools retiring
Superintendent of Lakeshore Public Schools retiring
Lewis Cass ISD to change name
Lewis Cass’ legacy with “Trail of Tears” is cause to cut ties