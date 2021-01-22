First Alert Weather Day Issued for Monday into Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Light snow showers ending early and remaining very cold. Clouds clear late and temperatures drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Low of 15.

SATURDAY: Sunshine will be present through the first half of the day before clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 20s. High of 28.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Another cold night but not as cold with cloud cover and no wind chill. Clouds are increasing ahead of light snow showers possible on Sunday. Low of 22.

SUNDAY: Light snow showers move in early in the day and could last into the afternoon. Cold air still in place this light snow could cause some slippery driving throughout the day. This is a precursor to our bigger system for Monday. High of 32.

LONG RANGE: Sunday evening a bigger system moves our way. One that will likely bring impactful winter weather to Michiana. We have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR MONDAY INTO TUESDAY. There is an increasing chance of moderate to heavy snow which will likely cause hazardous driving and road conditions through Monday and into Tuesday morning. We will keep you updated on the latest so keep checking back with your First Alert Weather Team.

Daily Climate Report: Friday, January 22nd

Friday’s High: 34

Friday’s Low: 19

Precipitation: Trace”

Total Snowfall: Trace”

