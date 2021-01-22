Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Monday into Tuesday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday into Tuesday ahead of an impactful winter storm that will likely bring moderate to heavy snow to Michiana. Chances are increasing for the first big system snow of the season early next week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Light snow showers ending early and remaining very cold. Clouds clear late and temperatures drop into the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Low of 15.

SATURDAY: Sunshine will be present through the first half of the day before clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 20s. High of 28.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Another cold night but not as cold with cloud cover and no wind chill. Clouds are increasing ahead of light snow showers possible on Sunday. Low of 22.

SUNDAY: Light snow showers move in early in the day and could last into the afternoon. Cold air still in place this light snow could cause some slippery driving throughout the day. This is a precursor to our bigger system for Monday. High of 32.

LONG RANGE: Sunday evening a bigger system moves our way. One that will likely bring impactful winter weather to Michiana. We have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR MONDAY INTO TUESDAY. There is an increasing chance of moderate to heavy snow which will likely cause hazardous driving and road conditions through Monday and into Tuesday morning. We will keep you updated on the latest so keep checking back with your First Alert Weather Team.

Daily Climate Report: Friday, January 22nd

Friday’s High: 34

Friday’s Low: 19

Precipitation: Trace”

Total Snowfall: Trace”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians reach compact to allow Class III gaming
Source: AP
Police investigating after man is shot in South Bend
Dustin M. Boardman
Man wanted for stalking, violating protective order
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Holcomb says the demand for vaccines has them continuously asking for more. Indiana Health...
Governor Holcomb delivers Covid-19 update for Hoosiers

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday into Tuesday ahead of an impactful winter...
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Monday into Tuesday
Bitter cold temperatures with a harsh wind chill
Few snow flurries Friday with a harsh wind chill in the single digits
Light snow showers possible with narrow bands of lake-effect setting up Friday morning.
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-22-2021 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Colder Air Returning...