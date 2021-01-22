Advertisement

Few snow flurries Friday with a harsh wind chill in the single digits

A fresh dusting of snow will have little-to-no impact on your commute
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TODAY:

Light snow showers possible with narrow bands of lake-effect setting up Friday morning. A dusting of snow possible, especially in lake-effect prone areas of Michiana. Temperatures in the upper 20s/low 30s Friday morning, but falling into the low 20s by this afternoon. A harsh wind chill in the single digits later today. Bundle up!

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies start to peel back, revealing partly clear skies overnight. Overnight lows plummet into the teens.

TOMORROW:

A chilly start with highs reaching the upper 20s. Partly cloudy skies with dry conditions through the afternoon.

Light snow showers possible with narrow bands of lake-effect setting up Friday morning.
