Few snow flurries Friday with a harsh wind chill in the single digits

TODAY:

Light snow showers possible with narrow bands of lake-effect setting up Friday morning. A dusting of snow possible, especially in lake-effect prone areas of Michiana. Temperatures in the upper 20s/low 30s Friday morning, but falling into the low 20s by this afternoon. A harsh wind chill in the single digits later today. Bundle up!

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies start to peel back, revealing partly clear skies overnight. Overnight lows plummet into the teens.

TOMORROW:

A chilly start with highs reaching the upper 20s. Partly cloudy skies with dry conditions through the afternoon.

