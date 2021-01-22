Engineer #20-18

Position: Engineer

ABOUT GRAY MEDIA GROUP, INC.:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 86 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT THE STATION:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. Our statin is owned by Gray Media Group, Inc. the top ownership group around. Gray believes that the local stations know how to best serve their communities. Gray also believes in investing in our local stations, making sure we have the finest people and technology.

WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts and entertainment.

Joining the WNDU team is a fantastic opportunity to grow your career.

JOB SUMMARY:

WNDU has a rare opening in our Engineering department. We are looking for a person with a take charge attitude. The Engineer is responsible for overseeing our Master Control automation systems, servers, editing suites, microwave equipment, IT infrastructure, desktop troubleshooting to component level, computer support and repair, and general building maintenance. Candidate must have ability to effectively diagnose and correct technical problems and have familiarity with broadcast operations.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Diagnose and correct technical problems including mater control automation and play-out server systems.

- Ensure a 24/7 high quality broadcast and digital platform operations.

- Ability to read and create detailed electrical documentation and schematics.

- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively with all levels of staff and non-technical end users.

- Ability to possess strong multitasking and project skills

- Some understanding of building maintenance including but not limited to HVAC units, light fixtures, electrical motors and related control circuits.

- General AC/DC electrical understanding

QUALIFICATIONS:

- Degree in Engineering, Computer Science or IT technical field preferred

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

