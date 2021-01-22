Eagles plan to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - According to two people familiar with the decision, the Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Nick Sirianni to be their head coach. Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons. He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago. The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers. The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)