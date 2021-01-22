Dowagiac business cited for COVID-safety violations

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - A business in Dowagiac has been cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations.

Michigan Die Casting is facing a $16,800 fine after an inspection revealed numerous violations, including a lack of a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, a lack of increased cleaning or disinfecting of the facility, and not enforcing the use of face coverings.

The inspection was initiated from an employee complaint.

