Dowagiac business cited for COVID-safety violations

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - A business in Dowagiac has been cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations.

Michigan Die Casting is facing a $16,800 fine after an inspection revealed numerous violations, including a lack of a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, a lack of increased cleaning or disinfecting of the facility, and not enforcing the use of face coverings.

The inspection was initiated from an employee complaint.

