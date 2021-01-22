Advertisement

Colder Air Returning...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE CHANCES FOR SNOW... Whatever snow falls later tonight and early Friday will NOT be much, but we could get a coating to half an inch in the lake-effect areas. We then have a good chance for accumulating snow on Sunday. After that we’ll be tracking a strong storm system across the country for Monday and Monday night. As of now, one main computer model shows it missing us, and another one shows 10″ to 12″ of snow! So it will all depend on the track. As for temperatures, it will turn much colder the next couple of days, then remain cold through next week...

Tonight: Becoming cloudy and colder...a few lake-effect snow showers overnight. Could be a coating to half inch. Low: 21, Wind: Becoming NW 10-20

Friday: Any light lake-effect ends, otherwise breezy and quite cold with some sunshine possible later in the day. High: 25, Wind: NW 10-20

Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 15

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 28

