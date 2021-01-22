Advertisement

Berrien County seeing a drop in cases, increase in testing capacity

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County Health Officials gave an encouraging update on the county’s response to the pandemic today.

They say the curve is flattening in the county as more testing and vaccines become available.

Right now, the county is averaging 50 new cases a day, which is a big drop from the numbers back in November.

About 7,000 to 8,000 vaccines have arrived in Berrien County, where medical personnel and older Michiganders have already begun getting vaccinated.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine, go to bchdmi.org.

