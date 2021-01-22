Benton Harbor cidery soon able to make, sell cider

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Paula Camp has been making apple cider for years and has now finally received the green light to make and sell Carriage House Ciders.

“The idea of trying to craft ciders that people will be interested in trying and drinking and enjoy is really kind of cool,” Camp said.

She handcrafts the cider with Southwestern Michigan apples to create a dry drink that’s naturally carbonated.

“Interestingly, we have literally hundreds of different apple varieties here that most people don’t taste in their lifetime. So, we’re capturing those tastes and putting them in a bottle and saying, come share with us.”

Camp says she originally hoped to open last summer before the pandemic complicated things, but now you will be able to order ciders online come March.

“We bought apples during season that were really good, interesting apples, put them in cold storage and crossed our fingers that everything would turn out right, and we were able to start pressing about 10 or 11 days ago,” Camp said.

Camp has ideas for her business this year, like a cider in the fall that celebrates the National Day of Coming Out.

Camp is transgender and will donate part of the proceeds from this cider to local LGBTQ organizations.

“It took me 65 years to come to grips and screw up my courage to let the world know who I was, to be myself really,” Camp said.

She says she hopes to serve her community well through her passion for making cider.

“You’re never too old or too young to dream big dreams and to be who you really are, and that’s what we want this to stand for,” Camp said.

For more information about Carriage House Ciders, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.