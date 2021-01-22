Advertisement

Baseball legend Hank Aaron remembered by Notre Dame

Notre Dame bestowed an honorary degree on Hank Aaron in 2005.
Notre Dame bestowed an honorary degree on Hank Aaron in 2005.(Notre Dame)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., released the following statement on the passing of baseball legend Hank Aaron:

“When Notre Dame bestowed an honorary degree on Hank Aaron in 2005, our citation referenced his legendary baseball career and concluded that, most importantly, he had done it all ‘fair and square.’ His many records, particularly in the face of racial prejudice, make him one of the greats of the game.

“But, for as marvelous as his skills were, his off-the-field accomplishments were just as — perhaps even more — important and long-lasting. During his playing days and throughout his life, he played a quiet but important role in the civil rights movement and for racial justice. Part of that commitment included his and his wife Billye’s Chasing the Dream Foundation, which for 25 years has helped young people with limited financial resources pursue their dreams. We were honored four years ago when the foundation’s 44th scholarship — in recognition of Mr. Aaron’s uniform number — was established at Notre Dame.

“Hank Aaron was a tremendous baseball player and an even better human being. The prayers of the Notre Dame family are with Billye and his family, friends and many fans.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians reach compact to allow Class III gaming
Source: AP
Police investigating after man is shot in South Bend
Dustin M. Boardman
Man wanted for stalking, violating protective order
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Some individuals can't take COVID-19 vaccine
Who can’t safely get the COVID vaccine and why

Latest News

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, right, drives around Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) during the first...
Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset
Kent Johnson had a pair of goals and defenseman Owen Power added three assists to lead the...
#16 Notre Dame Drops 5-1 Decision To #8 Michigan
Irish halt Hokies in 65-60 win
Brian Kelly walks into Notre Dame Stadium in 2020.
Notre Dame faces one-year probation after NCAA recruiting violations