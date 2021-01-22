16 Notre Dame Drops 5-1 Decision To #8 Michigan

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — No. 16 Notre Dame dropped a 5-1 decision to No. 8 Michigan on Thursday night at the Compton Family Ice Arena in game one of a two-game series.

Kent Johnson had a pair of goals and defenseman Owen Power added three assists to lead the Wolverines. Matt Hellickson scored the lone Irish goal as Notre Dame’s winning streak against Michigan was snapped at four games.

In net, Erik Portillo stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced for the Wolverines, while Dylan St. Cyr made 28 saves for the Irish.

Michigan went 1-for-2 on the power play, while Notre Dame was 0-for-3.

How It Happened

The teams skated to a scoreless first as Dylan St. Cyr turned aside all seven shots on goal he faced and Michigan’s Erik Portillo totaled eight saves in the period.

An even strength goal tipped in by Thomas Bordeleau at 1:22 and a power-play tally from Philippe LaPointe at 3:28 staked the visitors to a 2-0 lead early in the second period.

As the Irish looked to get on the board, Trevor Janicke had a partial breakaway midway through the second following a blocked shot at the defensive blue line by Michael Graham but Janicke’s attempt was stopped by Portillo.

After a lengthy review, Cam York scored his third goal of the season at 16:48 of the second to give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead on a play that originally looked as if Grant Silianoff had blocked on the goal line. Kent Johnson then made it a 4-0 game with 27 seconds left in the second.

Johnson added his second of the game at 9:51 of the third before Matt Hellickson got the Irish on the board at 14:52, with Colin Theisen and Michael Graham earning assists on the play.

Notes

Senior Matt Hellickson skated in his 132nd-consecutive game, dating back to the first game of his freshman season.

Following his third period tally, five of Hellickson’s 13 career goals have now come against Michigan.

Next Up