Superintendent of Lakeshore Public Schools retiring

Mich. (WNDU) - Lakeshore Public Schools Superintendent Phil Freeman is retiring.

The 60-year-old worked 34 years as a coach, teacher, and administrator, and was with Lakeshore for eight academic years.

The Herald-Palladium reports Freeman’s letter of retirement is expected to be approved at the February Board of Education meeting.

The district will then begin their search for their next leader.

