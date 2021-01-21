Advertisement

Superintendent of Lakeshore Public Schools retiring

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Lakeshore Public Schools Superintendent Phil Freeman is retiring.

The 60-year-old worked 34 years as a coach, teacher, and administrator, and was with Lakeshore for eight academic years.

The Herald-Palladium reports Freeman’s letter of retirement is expected to be approved at the February Board of Education meeting.

The district will then begin their search for their next leader.

