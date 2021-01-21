Advertisement

South Bend woman starts campaign to bring joy to seniors

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman is bringing smiles to seniors confined to long-term care facilities with an “Adopt a Grandparent” campaign.

“When people are so lonely and alone...and some of their families they haven’t seen them for almost a year. Can you imagine not being able to hug your child. Well, now you can hug a hugable,” said Jennifer Nyikos, owner of Fun By The Yard.

Nyikos recently gave balloons, “hugables,” to residents at the Waterford at Edison Lakes.

“So when I came in it’s like a light came on and everyone lit up and got excited and there were cheers and tears. So it was cool. And now we are looking for more help so we can go on to the next one and ideally service every adult in St. Joseph County. That’s our goal,” Nyikos said.

It is $15 to sponsor a grandparent.

Nyikos said she is looking for business sponsorships too.

“And then Fun By The Yard takes those proceeds, donates them back in, then matches every donation, so it’s not a fundraiser for us. It’s truly going back into the community. Then with that help, then we can service everyone,” Nyikos said.

Balloon artists across the country also participating in this initiative.

If you would like to donate click here.

